Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.