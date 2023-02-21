Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $117.80 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Status has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $117.80 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00214266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,211.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,947,032,098 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,947,032,097.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03097885 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $9,837,851.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

