Stellantis (STLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

