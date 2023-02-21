Stephens Boosts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $400.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.00.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,176. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

