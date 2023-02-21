Stephens Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $32.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.70.

BJRI opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $787.31 million, a PE ratio of 198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

