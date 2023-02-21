StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $33.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $2,346,537.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,404.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,009 over the last ninety days. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

StepStone Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in StepStone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

