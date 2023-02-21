Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

STLFF stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.