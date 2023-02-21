Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 4,931 put options.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.65. 3,484,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,022,000 after buying an additional 654,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 494,952 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

