StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

