StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNFT. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 target price on Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Benefitfocus to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Benefitfocus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $362.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $12,678,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $11,989,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $10,667,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $10,317,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $8,136,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

