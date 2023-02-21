StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.5 %

NAII opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

