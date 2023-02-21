StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.49.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
