StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

