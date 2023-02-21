StockNews.com Downgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Sell

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.35. 2,484,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,958. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock worth $6,846,558. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 160,364 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 250,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

