StockNews.com Downgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Buy

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.96. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

