StockNews.com Downgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IFF opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.