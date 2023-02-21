StockNews.com Downgrades Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.16 on Friday. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
