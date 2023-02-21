StockNews.com Downgrades Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.16 on Friday. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

