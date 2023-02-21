StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,379.68% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

