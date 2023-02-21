StormX Market Capitalization Achieves $71.13 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One StormX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $71.13 million and $39.60 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00414775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.94 or 0.27475446 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

StormX Token Profile

StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.