Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HNDL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 374,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 153,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of HNDL opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $24.32.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL)
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.