Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Reaches $33.95 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $33.95 million and $5.50 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

