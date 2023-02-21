Strike Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $15.59 or 0.00063321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $56.01 million and $10.95 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,592,214 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

