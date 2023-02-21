Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.52. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

