SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.25.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.