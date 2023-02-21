SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

