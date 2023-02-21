Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 1,260.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,841 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 238,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

SUZ stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.42%.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

