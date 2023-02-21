Sweat Economy Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.56 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $49.84 million and $5.56 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,243,692,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,619,970 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

