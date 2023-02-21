Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:TPK) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.50. 5,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 13,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

