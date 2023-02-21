Synectics (LON:SNX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.63). 10,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 9,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.57).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Synectics alerts:

Synectics Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.54. The company has a market cap of £24.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,500.00.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Featured Articles

