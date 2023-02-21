Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $68.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth about $185,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.