Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.
Tata Motors Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Tata Motors has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
