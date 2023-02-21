Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Tata Motors has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 87,915 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 563.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 249,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 24.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

