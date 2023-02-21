TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TEL traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.24. 516,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $144.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

