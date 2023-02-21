Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.38

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 12474434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $779.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $2,324,939.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,821,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,910,979.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,567,354 shares of company stock valued at $11,546,694. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 23.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 20.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.