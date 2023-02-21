Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $222,000 Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 752,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 385,348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

MJ opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

