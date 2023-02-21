Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $372,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.4 %
Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $208.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.
Pioneer Natural Resources Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
