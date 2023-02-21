Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $499.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.