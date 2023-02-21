Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,065,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

