Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Grupo Santander cut Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.42.
Tenaris Trading Down 5.1 %
NYSE TS opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
