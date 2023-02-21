Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

THC traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. 975,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,041,000 after buying an additional 796,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

