Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,442 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $117,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus reduced their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.19. 76,459,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,558,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

