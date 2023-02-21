TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
