TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

