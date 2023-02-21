TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.