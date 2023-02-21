The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $58,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,467 shares of company stock worth $54,136,472 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,095. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.