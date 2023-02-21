The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target to $36.00

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GVA. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday.
NYSE:GVA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
