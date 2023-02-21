The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target to $36.00

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GVA. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 351.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

