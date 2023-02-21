The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $25.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of VNT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. 173,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,119. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

