The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $26.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. CL King cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Further Reading

