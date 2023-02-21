The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

The Pennant Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PNTG stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.45 million, a PE ratio of 632.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.16. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Stephens decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Pennant Group

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

In related news, Director John G. Nackel bought 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

