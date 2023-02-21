The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lowered by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

NYSE PG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.95. 1,771,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,969,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

