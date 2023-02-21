Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $352.65 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $352.65 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00085560 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00056663 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010467 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00028098 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001132 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003964 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001768 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,039,270,507 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
