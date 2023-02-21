Theta Network (THETA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.08 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $42.08 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00005031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Network has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

