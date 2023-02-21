TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.20 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.42). 498,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,299,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.43).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIFS. Numis Securities decreased their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 105 ($1.26) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.65. The firm has a market cap of £614.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

