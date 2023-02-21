Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for 0.6% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. 714,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,759. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.46.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.