Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29. Toll Brothers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.00-$9.00 EPS.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,087. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

